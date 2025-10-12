Step forward for major wastewater schemes in Mountbellew and Ballygar

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There has been a step forward for major wastewater schemes, worth a combined €40 million, in Mountbellew and Ballygar.

The tender process for a contractor is well underway for both projects, with planning in place for Ballygar and planning submitted for Mountbellew.

Uisce Eireann says construction on both projects is expected to begin in the second half of 2026, subject to statutory approvals.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Sean Canney says the projects are crucial for both areas.