Step forward for Loughrea-City evening bus service as NTA approves funding

There’s been a step forward in the long-running battle for an evening bus service between Loughrea and Galway city.

Galway East TD Sean Canney has received confirmation from the NTA that funding has been approved, after posing the question to the Minister for Transport.





The National Transport Authority has now agreed with Local Link Galway to go to tender, following agreement on the finalised timetable.

Independent Deputy Canney says now that the funding is in place, the process should move quite quickly:

