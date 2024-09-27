Step forward for Loughrea-City evening bus service as NTA approves funding
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There’s been a step forward in the long-running battle for an evening bus service between Loughrea and Galway city.
Galway East TD Sean Canney has received confirmation from the NTA that funding has been approved, after posing the question to the Minister for Transport.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The National Transport Authority has now agreed with Local Link Galway to go to tender, following agreement on the finalised timetable.
Independent Deputy Canney says now that the funding is in place, the process should move quite quickly:
The post Step forward for Loughrea-City evening bus service as NTA approves funding appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Well-known ATU lecturer Cáit Noone elected President of Galway Chamber of Commerce
Well known-ATU lecturer Cáit Noone has been elected President of Galway Chamber of Commerce. The ...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of major housing development in Oranmore
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a major housing development i...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanála over refusal of major housing development in Oranmore
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála over the refusal of a major housing development i...
Two Galway restaurants named among SOUPerb Awards recipients
Two Galway restaurants have been named among the SOUPerb Awards recipients, which is decided by p...
Mairead Farrell to seek re-election as only Sinn Fein candidate in Galway West
Mairead Farrell is to seek reelection as the only Sinn Fein candidate in Galway West in the upcom...
City Council urged to develop eBike rental scheme for Galway
The City Council is being urged to make efforts to develop an eBike rental scheme for Galway. Whi...
Galway Docklands Festival to get underway this weekend
This year’s Galway Docklands Festival will get underway this weekend. This year’s eve...
Galway youth homelessness conference to hear 1,700 young people in emergency accommodation
A youth homelessness conference, being held in Galway today, is to hear there’s 1,700 young...
Largest increase in fraud offences in North Western region
The North Western Region has experienced the largest increase in fraud, deception and related off...