Step forward for construction of major new STEM building at ATU Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Contracts have been signed for construction to begin on a major new state-of-the-art STEM building for ATU Galway.

The 5,500 square metres building at the Dublin Road campus will increase capacity at the college by around 500 students.

It will host science labs, teaching space, learning resource space, administration space and ancillary space.

This project is being delivered under Project Ireland 2040 alongside four others, with a total investment of €380.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton says infrastructure projects like this are essential