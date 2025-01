This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There has been a positive step forward for the extension of burial ground at Leitir Mór, Connemara.

Concerns have been raised in relation to a lack of space at this, and many other graveyards, around Connemara.

The Part 8 for the extension at Leitir Mór has been approved, which will allow for additional plots at the cemetery.

Connemara Councillor Tomás Ó Curraoin says it’s a positive step, but now other areas need to be looked at: