Steady progress is being made on the proposed plan to upgrade and improve Tuam Town Hall.

The tender for works will be concluded next month, with the aim to begin works at the start of next year.

In May of this year, 3.5 million euro was announced for the transformation of the historic Tuam Town Hall into a community, enterprise and arts facility.

Independent Councillor Karey McHugh says people in the area deserve to see progress on this project.