Steady increase in notices to build in Galway since January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a steady increase in the number of notices to build homes in Galway since the start of the year.

Almost 300 commencement notices have been issued so far this year across the city and county – just slightly behind progress this time in 2022.

The figures include notices of new builds which have been submitted for Galway from January to the end of July.

Of the Galway notices, 266 were in the county, while 26 were in the city