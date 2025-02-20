Staying local for some red decadence

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara

Decadence is…looking out on a rainy Sunday morning from a comfy bed of plump white linens, listening to the radio and sipping on a freshly brewed Nespresso…in the heart of Mervue.

Ok, Mervue may not be at the top of everyone’s dream list of destinations but the new Radisson Red will be a destination hotel, no mistake about it.

Lena’s rooftop restaurant alone will be enough to draw people from far and wide to catch the lights of the city. For sundown during the longer evenings, it is the perfect place to catch a glimpse of the changing light sparkling off Galway Bay.

Since they opened in early December, there has been a steady stream of locals trying it out for size, almost too embarrassed to admit to manager Aidan Donohue from Loughrea that they have only hopped in the car for a few miles to get a night away.

Indeed, last Saturday when we stayed, we met two couples we knew from Mayo.

The venue got a baptism of fire during Storm Éowyn when rooms and all eating areas were choc-a-block as the county tried to get a reprieve from the lack of power and water, buoyed no doubt by the special offers the hotel was offering in the crisis.

“My own sister has an eight-week old and couldn’t cope at home. We wanted a nice, soft opening so we could build up to delivering at a high level. We didn’t want to throw the doors open and be full straight away. Galway is a small place so if you don’t get it right, you’ll pay the price. So, by the time the storm hit we were well set up.”

At just 32, Aidan must be one of the youngest managers of a major hotel in the west. He worked part-time with Supermacs while studying business marketing and German in the University of Limerick. When Pat McDonagh bought the Castletroy Park Hotel he asked about an internship and ended up working for the Soho Hotel group for 14 years.

Leading the first Radisson Red in the country – developed by Galway builder Padraig Rhatigan – is a whole different ballgame, he admits.

“For our recruitment day we had a stage with a DJ and set up areas with the hotel furniture and essentially had a speed dating session. We didn’t need to know about their experience, we wanted to know about their personality – you can’t teach that; you can always be trained up all aspects of the hotel, but we are after that really warm, Irish, Galway welcome. People come back to a place for the people.”

Hard to believe the views you have from the sixth floor of this brand new building in the centre of the Crown development, which is soon to be home to the Galway City Council – if they ever agree on the fit-out with staff.

Seating up to 140 guests, the night after Valentine’s it was completely full. But the place is so spacious, the ceilings so high, the lights outside so sparkly, it feels like you have the place to yourself.

For our three-course Valentine’s weekend special dinner, there was a beef carpaccio, duck salad and an absolutely delish leek dish with Dunmore cheese fondue. Main courses were a duo of beef with striploin and a divine breaded braised beef rib or cod with celeriac, mussel and cider cream. The vegetarian was charred cauliflower with caper dressing with puffed barley. Desserts were a choice of baked chocolate pot, vanilla rice pudding or a selection of Galway cheese.

The food was excellent. Included in the €60 set menu, you also get the signature Lena Rose cocktail, which is superb – gin, raspberry cordial, pink peppercorn honey and rose petal vermouth.

We were mesmerised by the lights of Dexcom Stadium where Connacht were playing Cardiff in a sold-out fixture. The place lit up when they scored a try and took home the bonus points. But beyond it we were treated to a spectacular lightworks show for at least 20 minutes. No idea who put that on for us, but thank you.

Downstairs we grabbed a nightcap at the Claddagh Bar, which was hopping. The open plan space which boasts dark walnut finishes, vibrant reds – including the funky piano – and brass lights is also where you have the buffet breakfast which is served until 11am at weekends.

Aside from the usual brekkie favourites, the granola was excellent as was the selection of melon and fresh fruit, gluten-free muffins and granola bars from Foods of Athenry. You can also grab brunch now in Lena’s on Sundays – well worth putting on the treat list.

In addition to the super-comfy bed and said Nespresso machine in the room, I was thrilled to see the return of decent toiletries. I’m sorry, but I like a decent body lotion after my shower; I also like to shine my shoes and repair a fallen hem with the sewing kit and wash my hair with the help of a non-flimsy shower cap. The disappearance of many of these basic items in a four-star hotel room is a tragedy. Particular mention is deserved for the extremely fluffy towels.

Each room is defined by a large cool painting – ours was a brunette in a fabulous tulle ballerina dress complete with football shirt and pool cue. It perfectly captures this hotel’s vibe.

Radisson Red is currently offering special room rates from €101 midweek and €145 on a Saturday. Denise McNamara was a guest of the Radisson Red Hotel.

Pictured: The lobby of the Radisson Red features a funky red piano.