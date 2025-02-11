Stay away from hospital if you’re not seriously ill

Those who are not seriously ill have been asked to ‘stay away’ from the emergency department at University Hospital Galway (UHG) as more than 50 were left waiting on trolleys this week.

Such is the pressure on the hospital that some elective procedures have had to be postponed.

Saolta issued a statement this week urging the public to “consider all care options” before attending as hospital management grappled with extremely high attendances over the Bank Holiday weekend and in the days afterwards.

“The emergency department in UHG is extremely busy with 583 people attending over the Bank Holiday weekend (184 Saturday; 166 Sunday; and 233 Monday).

“The high number of people attending who need to be admitted for ongoing treatment means that there is pressure on bed availability. This is resulting in significant delays being experienced by patients in the emergency department who are waiting for a bed to become available.”

As a result, those due to have certain elective procedures will be left to languish for another while longer.

“As always, urgent, time-sensitive cases are being prioritised. Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

“The hospital is urging the public to use alternative healthcare services for treatment such as GP, GP out-of-hours, the Roscommon Injury unit and pharmacies when appropriate,” said the statement.

These would provide quicker treatment for mild illness or non-urgent conditions, they said, and ease the pressure on the healthcare system.

“Emergency departments are always available to treat seriously ill patients and the sickest patients are seen first. People with less severe injuries and symptoms may have to wait to be seen.”

This comes as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) revealed that UHG was among the most overcrowded hospitals in the country in January.

Just under 1,400 patients spent time on a trolley at the hospital, placing UHG behind just University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the HSE’s winter plan was failing as overcrowding reached record levels – and staff were left picking up the pieces.

“Only a few short weeks into this year, our members are telling us that they are exhausted and demoralised. Seeing yet another staggering record broken tells our members the situation is being permitted to get even worse for them and for their patients.

“This has been an extremely dangerous and disappointing start to 2025 for nurses, midwives and patients alike. The new Government must be laser-focused on safe staffing, increasing bed capacity and fulfilling its basic duties for a viable health service and safe workplaces, before this situation is allowed to get even worse,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

Meanwhile the relocation of certain Outpatient Department services from UHG to Merlin Park begins next Monday; that means that some patients will have their outpatient clinic appointment in Merlin Park instead of UHG – and the HSE has said that this will be clearly stated on their appointment letter or the text message they receive.

“The ongoing work at Galway University Hospitals to improve access to hospital outpatient services for the region will pass a significant milestone with the opening of the new OPD next week,” said a spokesperson.

Situated at Merlin Park campus on the Old Dublin Road, with a floor space of 2,300m2, the new modern structure will allow for future extension and expansion of services for the overall improvement of the patient experience and enhanced facilities for patients and staff.

Some clinics will continue to remain at University Hospital Galway such as Urology, ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Diabetes, Breast clinics, Paediatric, Maternity and some rapid access clinics.

Pictured: Up to 50 left waiting on trolleys at UHG.