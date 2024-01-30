A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway and four other counties from tomorrow morning

The alert applies to Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal from 8 tomorrow morning until lunchtime





Met Eireann says there will be strong and gusty southwest winds with the possibility of wave overtopping

The post Status Yellow wind warning for Galway from tomorrow morning appeared first on Galway Bay FM.