Status Yellow wind warning for Galway from tomorrow morning
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway and four other counties from tomorrow morning
The alert applies to Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal from 8 tomorrow morning until lunchtime
Met Eireann says there will be strong and gusty southwest winds with the possibility of wave overtopping
The post Status Yellow wind warning for Galway from tomorrow morning appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
