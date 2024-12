This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A status yellow wind warning will come into effect for Galway from midnight tonight.

It’ll be in place until 11AM tomorrow, New Year’s Eve and has also been issued for Donegal and Mayo.

Met Eireann is warning of difficult travelling conditions, wave overtopping and fallen branches and trees.

Weather will be unsettled for the week, and Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather, says stormy weather may give way to snowy conditions