Status Yellow wind warning for Galway from early tomorrow
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway for early tomorrow morning.
The warning of very strong and gusty southwest winds also includes Clare and Limerick.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Met Éireann says the possible impacts are falling branches, damage to temporary structures, wave overtopping and difficult travelling conditions.
The warning kicks in at 1 tomorrow morning, and will run until 8 in the morning.
The post Status Yellow wind warning for Galway from early tomorrow appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Clare native Leonard Cleary approved as new Galway City Council chief executive
The Elected Members of Galway City Council today approved the appointment of Leonard Cleary as Ch...
Fresh hurdle for well-known city pub’s latest attempt to add restaurant
A well-known city pub’s latest attempt to add a restaurant has encountered fresh hurdles. L...
Councillor compares call for mandatory hi-viz for cyclists to banning black cars
A local councillor has compared calls for mandatory hi-viz for cyclists to banning black cars fro...
Major step forward as tenders issued for South Park and Renmore masterplans
There has been a major step forward for redevelopment masterplans for both Renmore, and for South...
Community in fear over increase in anti-social behaviour in Tuam
People in Tuam are living in fear over an increase in anti-social behaviour in the Tuam area, acc...
Policing meeting hears of major concerns over Galway teens using “laughing gas”
A policing meeting has heard of major concerns over the use of “laughing gas” by teen...
Disappointment that new Knocknacarra primary care centre won’t have GP surgery
Disappointment has been expressed that the new primary care centre planned for Knocknacarra will ...
Wildlands in Moycullen seeking permission for major expansion of holiday cabins
Wildlands in Moycullen is seeking planning permission for a major expansion of 19 additional holi...
Deacon ascends to the top of Galway City Council!
A deacon will be unveiled as Galway City Council’s new Chief Executive today (Monday). Galway ...