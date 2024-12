This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway and 5 other counties over the weekend.

It affects Galway, Clare, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal and begins at 3 Saturday morning until 6 on Sunday evening.

Met Éireann says the main impact will be felt in coastal areas with wave overtopping and spray.

It says difficult travelling conditions can be expected