Status yellow wind warning for Galway and Mayo for this evening

Published:

Status yellow wind warning for Galway and Mayo for this evening
A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway and Mayo for later today

Both counties will see unseasonably strong gusts with high tides and heavy rain from 7 this evening


Met Éireann says the worst of the weather will most likely be seen in the Western parts of Galway and Mayo

The warning begins at 7pm and expires at 2 tomorrow morning:

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Unseasonably strong and gusty south to southwest winds, coinciding with very high tides and heavy rain. Potential impacts are most likely in western parts of counties.

Potential Impacts:

• Coastal flooding
• Wave over-topping
• Damage to temporary structures
• Difficult travelling conditions

Valid: 19:00 Wednesday 21/08/2024 to 02:00 Thursday 22/08/2024

Issued: 16:18 Tuesday 20/08/2024

Status yellow wind warning for Galway and Mayo for this evening appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

