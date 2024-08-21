Status yellow wind warning for Galway and Mayo for this evening
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway and Mayo for later today
Both counties will see unseasonably strong gusts with high tides and heavy rain from 7 this evening
Met Éireann says the worst of the weather will most likely be seen in the Western parts of Galway and Mayo
The warning begins at 7pm and expires at 2 tomorrow morning:
Met Éireann Weather Warning
Unseasonably strong and gusty south to southwest winds, coinciding with very high tides and heavy rain. Potential impacts are most likely in western parts of counties.
Potential Impacts:
• Coastal flooding
• Wave over-topping
• Damage to temporary structures
• Difficult travelling conditions
Valid: 19:00 Wednesday 21/08/2024 to 02:00 Thursday 22/08/2024
Issued: 16:18 Tuesday 20/08/2024
