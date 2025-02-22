Status Yellow Wind and Rain Warning issued for Galway comes into effect at 2am

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A status yellow wind and rain warning for several counties, including Galway, will be in effect at 2 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Strong winds and heavy rain will sweep across the country tomorrow with the warning for rain and wind in operation until 3pm tomorrow afternoon.

At this point, it will change to a wind-only warning in Galway which will apply until midnight

Other counties affected include Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Wexford, Wicklow

21 counties will be affected in total, with a separate wind warning continuing from the northwest from 3pm to midnight tomorrow.

Met Eireann says possible impacts are difficult travel conditions, localised flooding, fallen trees and loose debris as well as poor visibility

The British Met Office has a wind warning for the north to run for 12 hours from 3am on Sunday.