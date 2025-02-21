  • Services

Status yellow wind and rain alerts for Galway for Sunday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway is included in Met Eireann’s wind and rain warnings for Sunday. There will be wind and rain alerts from 2am Sunday until midnight

The Status Yellow warning for rain and wind will be in operation in Galway from 2 Sunday morning untl 3 in the afternoon

At this point it changes to a wind only warning in Galway which will apply until midnight

Other counties affected include Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Wexford, Wicklow

The weather authority says there will be very strong and gusty southerly winds together with spells of heavy rain.

It says the possible impacts are difficult travel conditions, localised flooding, fallen trees and loose debris as well as poor visibility

The British Met Office has a wind warning for the north to run for 12 hours from 3am on Sunday.

