Status yellow wind alert for Galway from 2 this afternoon

A status yellow wind alert for Galway comes into effect from 2 this afternoon

Met Eireann says the moderate wind warning will affect Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal





It will remain in force until 8 tonight

Southeast winds will gust up to 100km/h in some areas

The potential impacts include difficult travelling conditions, fallen branches and weakened trees

