Status yellow wind alert for Galway from 2 this afternoon
Author: GBFM News
A status yellow wind alert for Galway comes into effect from 2 this afternoon
Met Eireann says the moderate wind warning will affect Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal
It will remain in force until 8 tonight
Southeast winds will gust up to 100km/h in some areas
The potential impacts include difficult travelling conditions, fallen branches and weakened trees
The post Status yellow wind alert for Galway from 2 this afternoon appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
