Status yellow wind alert for entire country tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Met Éireann is warning of unsettled conditions over the next two days as two weather warnings have been issued.

Counties in the south will be impacted by a 12-hour rain warning from 9pm tonight.

While Galway, along with the entire country, will be under a status yellow wind warning from 3am to 9pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann says it’s expecting strong, gusty winds and an increased risk of coastal flooding during high tides.

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Very strong and gusty southerly winds with gales possible near coasts.

Increased flood risk in coastal areas due to coincidence with very high spring tides.

Possible impacts:

• Difficult travel conditions

• Flooding of low-lying coastal areas

• Wave overtopping

• Debris, loose objects displaced

• Outdoor events impacted

Valid: 03:00 Tuesday 09/12/2025 to 21:00 Tuesday 09/12/2025

Issued: 09:01 Sunday 07/12/2025

Updated: 10:41 Sunday 07/12/2025