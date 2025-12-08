  • Services

Services

Status yellow wind alert for entire country tomorrow

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Status yellow wind alert for entire country tomorrow
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Met Éireann is warning of unsettled conditions over the next two days as two weather warnings have been issued.

Counties in the south will be impacted by a 12-hour rain warning from 9pm tonight.

While Galway, along with the entire country, will be under a status yellow wind warning from 3am to 9pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann says it’s expecting strong, gusty winds and an increased risk of coastal flooding during high tides.

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Very strong and gusty southerly winds with gales possible near coasts.
Increased flood risk in coastal areas due to coincidence with very high spring tides.

Possible impacts:
• Difficult travel conditions
• Flooding of low-lying coastal areas
• Wave overtopping
• Debris, loose objects displaced
• Outdoor events impacted

Valid: 03:00 Tuesday 09/12/2025 to 21:00 Tuesday 09/12/2025

Updated: 10:41 Sunday 07/12/2025

More like this:
no_space
Mayor concerned about trend of vandalism at city sports facilities

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Mayor of Galway says he's quite concerned about a...

no_space
Galway to come under Status Orange wind warning from 10 tomorrow morning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is to come under a Status Orange wind warning ...

no_space
New manufacturing facility to open at former IDT site in Spiddal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new engineering and manufacturing company is set to...

no_space
Refusal of accommodation plans for former Glenamaddy Ulster Bank

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans to transform the former Ulster Bank in Glenamad...

no_space
Hubs provide cardiac care to over a thousand patients in East Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIntegrated Care Hubs have provided cardiac care to mo...

no_space
€1m in funding for University of Galway AI flood forecasting system project

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust shy of one million euro in funding is being awar...

no_space
Winter Solstice marks Simon’s Dip at Dawn to tackle homelessness

The Galway Simon Community is again hosting its annual Dip at Dawn this Winter Solstice – to supp...

no_space
TG4 takes digital step as it celebrates 30th birthday

TG4 is planning to upgrade its on-demand player service as part of its 30th birthday celebrations...

no_space
Galway rower tackles the Atlantic for charities

A Galway businessman and adventure sports enthusiasts – albeit with two years’ rowing experience ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up