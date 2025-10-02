Status yellow thunderstorm warning for Galway as power outages reported

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway has been placed under a status yellow thunderstorm warning, alongside the rain warning in place since 6 this morning.

Storm Amy arrives tomorrow, and Met Eireann is warning of flooding, difficult travelling conditions and possible lightning damage.

Kerry is under a status orange rain warning, while the status yellow rain warning is also in place now for Cavan, Donegal, Longford and the rest of Munster and Connacht.

Tomorrow, the entire country will be under a status yellow wind warning from midday until midnight.

More than 200 people are without power in Salthill, Barna, Carraroe and surrounding areas.

The faults were reported at around 7 this morning, and it’s expected most areas will have their electricity restored by 9AM.

210 customers are impacted around Salthill and Barna, and a further 40 in Carraroe.

To check your estimated restore time or to log a fault, head over to powercheck.esbnetworks.ie