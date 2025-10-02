  • Services

Services

Status yellow thunderstorm warning for Galway as power outages reported

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Status yellow thunderstorm warning for Galway as power outages reported
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway has been placed under a status yellow thunderstorm warning, alongside the rain warning in place since 6 this morning.

Storm Amy arrives tomorrow, and Met Eireann is warning of flooding, difficult travelling conditions and possible lightning damage.

Kerry is under a status orange rain warning, while the status yellow rain warning is also in place now for Cavan, Donegal, Longford and the rest of Munster and Connacht.

Tomorrow, the entire country will be under a status yellow wind warning from midday until midnight.

More than 200 people are without power in Salthill, Barna, Carraroe and surrounding areas.

The faults were reported at around 7 this morning, and it’s expected most areas will have their electricity restored by 9AM.

210 customers are impacted around Salthill and Barna, and a further 40 in Carraroe.

To check your estimated restore time or to log a fault, head over to powercheck.esbnetworks.ie

More like this:
no_space
Protest outside County Hall in reaction to detainment of Salthill woman onboard Gaza aid flotilla

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA protest has been taking place outside County Hall t...

no_space
Galway upgraded to orange wind warning tomorrow as Storm Amy hits

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTomorrow's wind warning for Galway has been upgraded ...

no_space
Salthill woman detained after IDF intercept Gaza flotilla

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Salthill woman is among at least nine Irish citizen...

no_space
Over 300 letters sent to County Council over road safety in Furbo

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM321 letters have been sent to Galway County Council o...

no_space
RSA warns caution as status yellow rain warning now in place in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA status yellow rain warning is now in place for Galw...

no_space
Tomás in the clear for donor sister’s big day after lifesaving transplant

It was a double celebration for the Fahy family of Ballinasloe when their son – six months on fro...

no_space
Embrace hearing care as a key part of your overall health plan

By Johane Mouton, Hidden Hearing Clinical Diagnostic Audiologist Your hearing is invaluable; i...

no_space
Keeping it reel – friends unite for unique album

Arts Week with Judy Murphy The friendship between Máirín Fahy and Patsy Broderick stretches ba...

no_space
Abbeyknockmoy minors hit goal trail in decisive victory

Abbeyknockmoy 5-23 Liam Mellows 4-15 By Ivan Smyth in Carnmore CODY Morrissey’s impressi...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up