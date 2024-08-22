  • Services

Services

Status yellow rain warning issued for Galway tonight

Published:

Status yellow rain warning issued for Galway tonight
Share story:

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Galway tonight as Storm Lillian tracks across Ireland later.

The warning is in place from 10PM until 4AM tomorrow, and is also in place for Clare, Roscommon, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning will come into place for the south and east of the country from midnight until 6AM.

Met Éireann says the possible impacts include localised flooding, difficult traveling conditions, power outages and fallen trees or other debris.

The post Status yellow rain warning issued for Galway tonight appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Raft of submissions on plans to replace derelict homes in Ahascragh with housing estate

County planners have received a raft of submissions on plans to knock derelict homes in Ahascragh...

no_space
Ashford Castle longest-standing employee marks 50 years of service

Ashford Castle’s longest-standing employee, Martin Gibbons from Clonbur, is marking 50 year...

no_space
Four Galway pubs win big at national awards

Four Galway pubs have been recognised at the 2024 Bar of the Year Awards. Mary Mullen’s Bar...

no_space
Galway delegation forges new tourism, business and community links in USA

A Galway delegation comprising of members of local government, academia, business and the arts ha...

no_space
Councillor Pete Roche asked to withdraw remarks made about Tuam protest on asylum plans

Councillor Pete Roche is facing calls to withdraw remarks he made about a protest over plans to h...

no_space
Connemara’s Kylemore Abbey to host high level Biodiversity Summer School

Irish Environmental charity and land trust Green Sod Ireland is to host a high level Biodiversity...

no_space
IFA Galway Chair says difficulties facing farmers particularly poignant this year

Galway Chair of the IFA, Stephen Canavan says the difficulties facing farmers are particularly po...

no_space
Gurtymadden native Shane Dolphin to contest Galway East Fine Gael Selection Convention

Gurtymadden native Shane Dolphin is to contest next month’s Galway East Fine Gael Selection...

no_space
Applications sought for ‘Town Centre First’ teams for Oranmore, Headford and Ballinasloe

Applications are being sought for ‘Town Centre First’ teams for Oranmore, Headford an...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up