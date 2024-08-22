Status yellow rain warning issued for Galway tonight
A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Galway tonight as Storm Lillian tracks across Ireland later.
The warning is in place from 10PM until 4AM tomorrow, and is also in place for Clare, Roscommon, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath
Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning will come into place for the south and east of the country from midnight until 6AM.
Met Éireann says the possible impacts include localised flooding, difficult traveling conditions, power outages and fallen trees or other debris.
