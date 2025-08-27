Status Yellow rain warning for six counties including Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An unsettled evening is in store as a Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for six counties including Galway

Clare, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo are also under the advisory from 6 this evening until the same time tomorrow.

Met Éireann says localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions are likely.

Lowest temperatures tonight of between 10 and 13 degrees, while tomorrow it’ll be cooler than recently with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.