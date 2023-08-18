  • Services

Status yellow rain warning for Galway brought forward to 2pm

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Status yellow rain warning for Galway for today has been brought forward and extended.

Met Eireann says the alert will come into place at 2PM, and will run overnight until 3AM.

It’ll also be in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford and Munster, with heavy rain and thundery downpours expected.

The rest of the country will be affected from 5 o’clock this evening, with difficult travelling conditions.

Met Eireann Meteorologist, Liz Walsh says people need to keep an eye as it could be upgraded to Orange.

