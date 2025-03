This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A 24-hour Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for Galway and 9 other counties from 2 this afternoon

It’ll impact Galway, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Munster from 2pm today, until 2pm tomorrow.

Met Eireann is warning of heavy rain and a few thundery downpours, which may result in spot flooding.