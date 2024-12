A status yellow low temperature warning will come into effect for Galway tonight.

It affects Munster, Ulster, Connacht and west Leinster – and will begin at 8pm, and remain in place until 11am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann says minimum temperatures will be around minus 3 degrees with sharp to severe frost forming.

It comes as some homes, particularly in East and North Galway, remain without power in the aftermath of Storm Darragh.