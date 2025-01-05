Status Yellow Low Temperature and Ice warning issued for the entire country including Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Status Yellow Low Temperature and Ice warning has been issued for the entire country including Galway.

It will take effect this evening at 5 p.m. and remain in place until Thursday at 12 Noon.

Met Eireann is warning of very cold nights, with widespread frost and ice throughout and temperatures struggling to get above freezing during the day.

This will potentially lead to Hazardous travelling conditions with Icy patches on roads and possible travel disruption,

A status yellow snow and ice warning is currently in effect for Galway and will remain until 5pm this evening.

Nationally, 28,000 homes, farms, and businesses are without power due to the cold weather that affected several counties across the country this morning.

The worst affected areas are Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois and Wicklow.

Various status orange weather warnings remain in place this morning for 11 counties, with the rest of the country under a status yellow weather warning.