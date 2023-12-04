A status yellow weather warning has been issued for eight counties, including Galway, from this evening.

The alert will affect Connacht, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath, while there is also a chance of isolated hail showers in the area.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Met Éireann says it will be very cold, with frost and ice leading to potentially hazardous driving conditions and animal welfare issues.

It comes into place from 6 o’clock this evening until 10 tomorrow morning.

The post Status yellow low temperature and ice warning for Galway this evening appeared first on Galway Bay FM.