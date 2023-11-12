Status RED wind warning for East Galway during Storm Debi

The Road Safety Authority has warned people to stay off the roads overnight, as a Status Red wind warning comes into force for East Galway, south Roscommon and Clare.

A Status Orange warning is in place for Galway from 2am until 10am, but for a two-hour window in the east of the county, a Red warning is in place.

Met Éireann has said that Storm Debi will bring extremely gusty conditions and a “potential danger to life”.

It said Debi could cause:

– Damage to exposed and vulnerable structures

– Dangerous travelling conditions

– Disruption to services

– Damage to power lines

– Fallen trees/branches

The Orange warning will also be in effect for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Roscommon.

A general Status Yellow rain warning will be in place for the entire country from midnight tonight until 3pm Monday.

The RSA is advising road users in areas affected by a Red warning not to travel during the storm window.

“Road users are also advised to check local traffic and weather reports before setting out on a journey once the red warning has passed as storm damage could impact routes.”

The following advice is being given to road users on foot of the weather warnings:.

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors.

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

Watch out for falling / fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Advice to pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists: