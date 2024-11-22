Status Red rain warning for Galway from midnight tonight

A Status Red rain warning, the highest level, will come into effect for Galway and Cork tonight as Storm Bert makes landfall.

Met Eireann is warning of severe flooding, damage to homes and businesses and treacherous travelling conditions from midnight tonight until 10 tomorrow morning

The weather forecaster says the highest accumulations are expected in west Galway

A Status Orange rain warning will kick in for Waterford, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim at the same time.

While a Status Yellow alert for wind and rain is in place for the rest of the country from 10 o clock tonight until midday tomorrow

Liz Coleman from Met Eireann, says people should avoid driving during tonight’s storm: