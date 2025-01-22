Status Orange wind warning issued for Friday as Storm Éowyn on way

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for the entire country as Storm Éowyn makes its way towards Ireland.

Met Éireann says Friday morning will see severe, damaging and destructive winds with gusts of up to 130 kilometres widely across the country- and even higher gusts for a time.

The Orange wind warning comes into effect at 2am Friday morning until 5pm Friday evening,

There is the potential for fallen trees, damage to power lines and power outages, structural damage and very difficult travelling conditions.