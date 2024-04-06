Status Orange Wind Warning in place for Galway
Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind warning for Galway and Mayo
Storm Kathleen will bring gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts and is valid from now until 6pm this evening.
Possible impacts:
• Very difficult travel conditions
• Fallen trees
• Some power outages
• Coastal flooding
• Wave overtopping
People are advised to stay away from coastal areas as severe stormy weather moves across Ireland bringing severe winds and the potential for flooding.
The following Marine Warnings are also in place:
Status Orange – Storm warning from Roches Point to Loop Head to Rossan Point
Southerly winds will reach storm force 10.
Valid: 05:00 Saturday 06/04/2024 to 15:00 Saturday 06/04/2024
Southerly winds will reach force 6 or higher on all Irish coasts.
Small Craft warning for all coasts of Ireland
Southerly winds will reach force 6 or higher on all Irish coasts.
Valid: 17:00 Thursday 04/04/2024 to 00:00 Monday 08/04/2024
Southerly winds will reach gale force or strong gale force on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.
Status Yellow – Gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea
Southerly winds will reach gale force or strong gale force on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.
Valid: 22:00 Friday 05/04/2024 to 12:00 Sunday 07/04/2024
