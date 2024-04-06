  • Services

Services

Status Orange Wind Warning in place for Galway

Published:

Status Orange Wind Warning in place for Galway
Share story:

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind warning for Galway and Mayo

Storm Kathleen will bring gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts and is valid from now until 6pm this evening.

Possible impacts:


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

• Very difficult travel conditions
• Fallen trees
• Some power outages
• Coastal flooding
• Wave overtopping

People are advised to stay away from coastal areas as severe stormy weather moves across Ireland bringing severe winds and the potential for flooding.

The following Marine Warnings are also in place:

  • Status Orange – Storm warning from Roches Point to Loop Head to Rossan Point

    Southerly winds will reach storm force 10.

    Valid: 05:00 Saturday 06/04/2024 to 15:00 Saturday 06/04/2024

  • Status: Yellow Southerly winds will reach force 6 or higher on all Irish coasts.

    Small Craft warning for all coasts of Ireland

    Southerly winds will reach force 6 or higher on all Irish coasts.

    Valid: 17:00 Thursday 04/04/2024 to 00:00 Monday 08/04/2024

  • Status: YellowSoutherly winds will reach gale force or strong gale force on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

    Status Yellow – Gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea

    Southerly winds will reach gale force or strong gale force on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

    Valid: 22:00 Friday 05/04/2024 to 12:00 Sunday 07/04/2024

The post Status Orange Wind Warning in place for Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Claregalway Castle hosts Annual Spring Garden Fair tomorrow

Claregalway Castle is to host its first event of the year tomorrow with the Spring Garden Fair. T...

no_space
Strong local objections against significant housing developments in Barna

There have been strong local objections against two significant housing developments in Barna. Bo...

no_space
Gardai seek public assistance in search for missing Headford man

Tuam Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing...

no_space
Galway celebrities open up their LP library in new ten-part radio series

Two Galway natives are among the ten celebrities offering listeners the chance to take a virtual ...

no_space
Ignoring accident blackspots will not make them go away

If people don’t report road accidents, then there is little chance of upgrades or safety measures...

no_space
Trader blasts City Council for ‘disgraceful’ state of iconic Galway Market

City traders at the St Nicholas's Market are crying out for an upgrade to the area – before the i...

no_space
Revenue seizes contraband cigarettes worth €44,000 in Galway

Revenue has seized contraband cigarettes worth €44,000 in Galway. A man has been questioned in re...

no_space
Ministers, TDs and party members arriving in Galway ahead of weekend Ard Fheis

Ministers, TDs and party members are arriving in Galway as Fine Gael is holding its Ard Fheis her...

no_space
Funding of 400 thousand euro for two community projects in Inverin and Carraroe

Government funding of 400 thousand euro has been approved for two community projects in Inverin a...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up