  • Services

Services

Status Orange wind warning for Galway and three other counties for Saturday

Published:

Status Orange wind warning for Galway and three other counties for Saturday
Share story:

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Galway and three other counties for Saturday

The second highest wind alert is part of storm Kathleen


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It will apply to Galway, Mayo, Kerry and cork from 7am to 5pm on Saturday

Storm Kathleen is expected to bring gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts.

Possible impacts include difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, some power outages, coastal flooding and wave overtopping

The post Status Orange wind warning for Galway and three other counties for Saturday appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
92 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals

92 patients are on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today. Across the country, 587 peo...

no_space
Economic Symposium held in Ionad na nImirceach

Bhí an Siompóisiam eagraithe mar chuid de Phlean 5 Bliana  Coiste Comhairleach d’Iorras Aithneach...

no_space
Supermacs boss describes GAA’s reaction to April Fool’s joke as ‘storm in a teacup’

Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh has described the GAA’s reaction to its April Fool’s Day ...

no_space
New Salthill planning strategy described as a game-changer for the village

A new Galway City Council strategy for Salthill is being described as a game-changer for the vill...

no_space
Quay Street welcomes new pub

A new-look, new-feel pub has opened on Galway City’s Quay Street. M. Fitzgerald’s is the newest b...

no_space
Planning application for major upgrades at Oranmore Train Station to be lodged in coming weeks

A planning application for major upgrades at Oranmore Train Station is set to be lodged in the co...

no_space
Galway City trader calls for urgent investment into St Nicholas’ Market

Urgent investment is needed for new surfacing, street lighting and other essential facilities at ...

no_space
Significant jobs announcement expected for Galway city tomorrow

A significant jobs announcement is expected for the city tomorrow, April 5th. It’s understo...

no_space
Galway’s major housing boost

The Comer brothers have unveiled plans to bring 340 new homes to Loughrea, with the first 100 of ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up