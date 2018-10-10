Status orange weather warning issued for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status orange wind warning has been issued for Galway.

Met Eireann says strong winds associated with Storm Callum will hit the west coast on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Winds will be strongest overnight and early on Friday with winds expected to gust between 110 and 130km/h.

Galway is one of 13 counties covered by the status orange warning, which will remain in place from 10pm on Thursday to midday on Friday.

