State reception for new President Catherine Connolly due to get underway at Dublin Castle

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

State reception for new President Catherine Connolly due to get underway at Dublin Castle
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A state reception for the new President Catherine Connolly is about to begin at Dublin Castle.

Guests are beginning to arrive, with the President not expected to arrive until 6:50.

It’s been a busy first day in office for the Shantalla woman, she attended a special lunch with former presidents and their families at her new home Áras an Uachtaráin earlier today.

Tomorrow she will visit a Gaelscoil in Inchicore County Dublin, followed by a trip back to Galway to visit the Merlin Park Community Nursing Units.

Both visits show her passion for both the Irish language and, of course, for Galway.

Similar to the inauguration, there will be music from the heart of Connemara by accordian player John Óg Connolly of Inis Bearachain and the ConTempo String Quartet.

The banquet will end Catherine Connolly’s first full day as president of Ireland, from now on she will be Irelands ‘first citizen’ and will represent the Nation at home and abroad.

From Shantalla, to the Phoenix Park, its been quite a journey.

