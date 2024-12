This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Just under €160,000 has been awarded to three LGBTI+ projects based in Galway by the Department of Equality

The largest amount of €100,000 will be given to AMACH! LGBT in Galway for its Community Achieving Equality project.

Galway Regional Youth Federation and Youth Work Ireland will receive €52,632 to support an Advocacy and Health worker.

While €7,250 will go toward Sexual health West and its Health Promotion initiative for LGBTI+ in Galway.