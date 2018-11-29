State delivers massive shot in the arm for Galway

The state’s new Urban and Rural Regeneration programme has delivered an €8.6 million shot in the arm to Galway city and county – with two major projects earmarked for Connemara communities as well as a spate of infrastructural schemes in the city.

The biggest beneficiary is the village of Tullycross, where Connemara West PLC has been granted €1.7 million to realise its ambitious masterplan of a new education and accommodation centre.

It’s all part of the local development company’s plans to increase the numbers of students, teachers and associated visitors from affiliated US colleges to County Galway.

A grant of half a million euros for the development of an enterprise hub in An Spidéal will enable Údarás na Gaeltachta to attract the Gaeltacht Diaspora back to work and live in Irish-speaking communities in Connemara.

Both projects are part of the Government’s €1 billion Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, which aims to breathe new life into Ireland’s smaller towns and villages.

The city projects are part of the €2 billion pot established under Project Ireland 2040, with funds to be allocated between now and 2027.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made the first round of announcements this week, which included two transport projects in Galway and funding for three masterplans on key city sites.

It includes funding of €2.7 million for the upgrade of the Martin Roundabout on the old Dublin Road, near the Galway Clinic, to facilitate both the introduction of a signalised junction and access routes for the planned new urban town of Ardaun.

