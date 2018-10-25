State decision shines light on darkest days

An ecstatic Catherine Corless is still digesting news that her long campaign for an exhumation and identification of the remains of babies and children buried in what she believes was a sewage tank on the grounds of the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam is over.

“Oh my God, honest to goodness it’s been a rollercoaster,” she exclaims.

“It’s in place now and that’s all that matters. It’s so many years since they were put down there. It’s a great day for the survivors. It’s a recognition of what happened to them, it’s a huge statement to them that the Government cares enough to try and right the wrong.”

She was not expecting the Government to opt for the most difficult and most expensive solution for the site – estimated to cost between €6 million and €13 million.

The forensic group charged with examining the site had underlined last December the impossibility of achieving positive DNA identification of infants and young juveniles without samples from living relatives. Even if they had samples it would be a momentous task given the quality of the remains after so many years.

“I do realise the huge task, to bring in all that equipment and a team. I understand the complexities in identifying them. That’s why I’m so delighted. When I first realised so many children were buried in a sewerage area I couldn’t rest,” she said.

