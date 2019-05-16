State aid for safer homes

The Government has launched two new initiatives to make isolated, vulnerable and older people in Rural Ireland safer in their homes.

Galway East TD and Minister of State for Rural Affairs, Natural Resources and Digital Development Seán Canney has announced his Department is funding the provision of carbon monoxide alarms and a home security mobile app through the community organisation, Muintir na Tíre. The alarms will be provided to the organisation who will install them on a voluntary basis.

“This is a pilot scheme for 2,000 homes that is being supported by €115,000 in funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund, which is administered by my Department,” said Minister Canney.

“We have also launched Muinitir na Tíre’s home security app, Cairde, which will integrate with the Community Alerts system to receive garda texts.

“The app also allows communities to communicate with each other and there is a panic button to allow people to raise the alarm with designated neighbours, relatives and friends.

“Upcoming developments for the app include doorbell cameras and Smart Technology, which will allow those with access to the app to monitor behaviour, for example if someone has not put the kettle on as usual by a certain time of the day,” he added