Stand out for Gaza taking place across several Galway locations today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Several Galway locations will be hosting ‘Stand out for Gaza’ demonstrations throughout the day.

Trade unions are taking action in workplaces across the country today to support workers in Gaza.

There will be local standouts in Spiddal, An Ceathrú Rua, UHG, and the University of Galway, along with a protest at the Quad:

11.10 – 11.40am: an Spidéal

12 – 12.30pm: an Cheathrú Rua (an stad bus | bus stop)

1 – 2pm: University College Hospital Galway, main entrance

1.00-1.30pm: University of Galway demonstration at South Entrance

1.30-2.00pm: protest in the Quad, University of Galway

