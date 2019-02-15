Stage set for new works as Theatre 57 launches monthly gatherings

The new theatre collective Theatre 57 which was launched in the City’s Biteclub last month, returns to the Abbeygate Street venue next week for the first of a series of monthly events.

T57@Electric ’s first public event is a special performance of Small Halls and Potholes by Little John Nee, which will take place next Friday, February 22, upstairs from Biteclub in the Electric Theatre and Nightclub venue.

Small Halls and Potholes is an evening of eccentric songs and strange stories, a show that celebrates all that is weird and wonderful about the summer in this part of the world.

Little John Nee is one of Ireland’s leading solo theatre performers. His songs have been praised by the likes of Country music legend John Prine and his theatre shows have received critical acclaim nationally and internationally.

The evening marks the first of the T57@Electric monthly socials, which are being co-hosted with Electric and offer new and alternative theatre experiences in the city centre.

