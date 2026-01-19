Staffing issues in Galway’s disability sector

Just over one in every ten posts in Galway’s Children’s Disability Network Teams (CDNT) are vacant, according to the latest HSE figures.

A snapshot of the staffing profile of CDNTs in Galway show a variation in vacancies depending on postcodes.

There were six unfilled positions in Galway City East CDNT, but there were no vacancies in Galway City West CDNT.

Galway West – which includes Connemara – had 3.5 empty whole time equivalent vacancies; Galway North/East, which includes Tuam, had 1.7 unfilled positions; and East Galway and South Roscommon which includes Loughrea, had four vacant staff positions.

The figures were released by the Office of the Assistant National Director of the National Disability Team, to Aontú, in response to a parliamentary question.

Aontú representative in Tuam, University of Galway graduate Luke Silke, who works as a parliamentary assistant to party leader Peadar Tóibín, highlighted the HSE figures showing just one CDNT out of 15 in the West and North-West was fully staffed. And there were 53.7 unfilled positions on teams across the western region, he said.

“The way families of children with disabilities are being treated in this country is nothing short of scandalous,” said Mr Silke.

The HSE confirmed more than 10,000 children are on CDNT waiting lists, with 6,593 children waiting over twelve months to be contacted.

“We have major understaffing across the West of Ireland, and major flaws in the system. I’m aware of cases in Tuam where children get put on to the CDNT waiting list, but the second they are on that waiting list the limited supports they were receiving, including in primary care, are withdrawn from them and they’re left in limbo while they wait for a CDNT appointment. They are left completely abandoned while they wait,” added Mr Silke.

HSE Disability Services General Manager, Tom McGuirk, said there had been an 8% increase in CDNTs workforce in 2025, compared with the last staff review in October 2024, and unfilled posts had reduced.

“This means there is an overall reduction in unfilled posts from 29% in October 2023 to 18% in April 2025 and an overall growth in workforce of 414.5 whole time equivalent staff since October 2023,” he said.

“The continued increase in staffing and reduction in vacancies is a welcome and needed increase, however there is an acute need for sustained improvement in the workforce profile to meet the needs of children with disabilities and their families and to address the lengthy waiting lists for services,” Mr McGuirk said.

