Staffing and access to services highlighted as main challenges for Galway CAHMS
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Low levels of staffing and access to services are the main challenges facing CAHMS in the West.
The Mental Health Commission report into Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services examined 9 HSE community healthcare settings.
While there are issues with staff retention, the report states there is a highly skilled workforce across Galway, Roscommon and Mayo.
It also found the teams had good processes in monitoring medication – and the Mayo CAHMS team is benefitting from being under the governance of the Galway Roscommon structure.
CEO of the Mental Health Commission, John Farrelly, has acknowledged the challenge but he believes CAMHS can be turned around.
