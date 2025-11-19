  • Services

Staff shortages lead to empty beds at Carraroe nursing home

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Due to staffing shortages, the Áras Mhic Dara Nursing Home in Carraroe is unable to fill all of its available beds.

Despite thirty-eight beds being registered with HIQA, just twenty-nine are currently open to admission.

In a recruitment campaign held in May, 1 of 3 available positions were filled, after 36 candidates were screened.

According to the HSE, there is currently a waiting list of 12 people for the unit.

Galway based Fine Gael Senator Sean Kyne says that progress is being made towards fully staffing the home

