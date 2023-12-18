Staff moving in to €5.5 million OPW offices in Headford
Staff are starting to move in to the new €5.5 million OPW offices in Headford.
The investment included an extension to the building and a refurbishment.
Engineering and administrative staff are currently moving into their modern offices.
Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney started the project during his time as OPW Minister in the last Government.
He says the offices will be a big employer for Headford and the surrounding areas:
