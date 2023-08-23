Staff at Ability West Galway to be balloted on strike action in coming weeks
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Staff at Ability West in Galway are set to be balloted on strike action in the coming weeks.
Nationally, 5,000 workers in vital health services across the country are expected to begin voting on September 4th.
It’s after a collapse in pay talks between Government departments and unions representing Section 39 workers, according to the Irish Independent.
It’s claimed there is a 10 percent pay gap between these workers and their HSE counterparts, which is creating a recruitment crisis.
