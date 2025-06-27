St Patrick's Primary School in city crowned national Golden Bee Champion

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

St Patrick’s Primary School in the city has been crowned national Golden Bee Champion.

This year, more than 84,000 students took part in Ireland’s largest school pollinator programme.

The school won with their creative project, ‘Bee-yond the Bricks,’ which tackled the challenge of supporting pollinators in an urban environment.

As part of the project, pupils, along with their teacher Jarlath Conboy, created over 30 bee nesting sites and installing hydration stations at their school.

Sarah Slevin paid a visit to the garden today to chat to some of the pupils who participated in the project