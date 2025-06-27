  • Services

Services

St Patrick's Primary School in city crowned national Golden Bee Champion

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

St Patrick's Primary School in city crowned national Golden Bee Champion
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

St Patrick’s Primary School in the city has been crowned national Golden Bee Champion.

This year, more than 84,000 students took part in Ireland’s largest school pollinator programme.

The school won with their creative project, ‘Bee-yond the Bricks,’ which tackled the challenge of supporting pollinators in an urban environment.

As part of the project, pupils, along with their teacher Jarlath Conboy, created over 30 bee nesting sites and installing hydration stations at their school.

Sarah Slevin paid a visit to the garden today to chat to some of the pupils who participated in the project

More like this:
no_space
Artworks created through €250,000 climate project to premiere at Westside Arts Festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe artworks created through a quarter-of-a-million-e...

no_space
Galway man breached safety order by posting message to TD on ex-wifes social media

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA County Galway man breached a domestic violence Safe...

no_space
Two County Galway schools closing their doors for last time today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo County Galway schools are closing their doors for...

no_space
Two dead sea birds washed up on beaches in Galway and Kerry test positive for bird flu

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo dead sea birds, washed up on beaches in Galway an...

no_space
High-tech EV charger in Westside is first of its kind in Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOvercast skies and lashing rain weren't enough to spo...

no_space
Taxi numbers stable in Galway despite national drops

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew figures show that taxi numbers have remained stab...

no_space
Final approval for 140 new homes in Knocknacarra following Ring Road clash

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Bord Pleanala has given the green light for more t...

no_space
MEP Maria Walsh to march in banned Budapest Pride

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal MEP Maria Walsh says she'll be marching in the ...

no_space
Step forward for construction of major new STEM building at ATU Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMContracts have been signed for construction to begin ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up