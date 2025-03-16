  • Services

St Patrick’s Day Parades in the County get underway this afternoon

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The St Patrick’s Day parades get underway in the county this afternoon.

Killimor, Glenamaddy and Kinvara are getting off the blocks early by hosting their parades at 2pm.

However, the city parade and the remainder of the county parades take place tomorrow.

TOMORROW’S PARADES

In Galway City, The parade kicks off at 11.30AM starting at the University of Galway, and involves 50 community groups, over 3,000 participants and Grand Marshal Sharon Shannon.

Athenry is celebrating community and diversity with their parade which starts around 11.45AM from the Raheen Link Road and fifteen minutes later at 12 noon, parades will begin in Mountbellew, Portumna and Claregalway.

At half 12, the festivities get underway in Clifden, with entertainment in the Town Square.

Dunmore’s parade will also get underway from the national school at 12.30.

At 12.45, Headford and Gort starts their parades. The Grand Marshall for Headford is the Moyne Villa Football Club while Gort will host the likes of puppet shows, and face painting along with the parade which this year is themed ‘Our Community’.

At 1pm, Oughterard and Loughrea will begin their parades and at 1.30, In Castleblakeney, the fun begins with the parade, followed by a kids disco afterwards.

Four parades begin at 2pm in Tuam, going with the theme ‘health is better than wealth’, Ballinasloe and Abbeyknockmoy where prizes are on offer for the best floats and Moycullen who have Galway Ladies Football All Star Ailbhe Daveron is their Grand Marshall.

The Roundstone St Patrick’s Day parade kicks off at 2:30, Oranmore’s 20th annual parade kicks off at 3 and at the same time, Paralympic athlete Shauna Bocque (Bocquet)will be the Grand Marshall for the Craughwell Parade.

Parade Start Times

Today

Killimor – 2pm

Glenamaddy – 2pm

Kinvara – 2pm

Tomorrow

Galway City – 11.30am

Athenry – 11.45am

Mountbellew – 12 Noon

Portumna – 12 Noon

Claregalway – 12 Noon

Clifden – 12.30pm

Dunmore – 12.30pm

Headford – 12.45pm

Gort – 12.45pm

Oughterard – 1pm

Loughrea – 1pm

Castleblakeney – 1.30pm

Tuam – 2pm

Ballinasloe – 2pm

Abbeyknockmoy – 2pm

Moycullen – 2pm

Roundstone – 2.30pm

Oranmore – 3pm

Craughwell – 3pm

 

