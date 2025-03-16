St Patrick’s Day Parades in the County get underway this afternoon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
The St Patrick’s Day parades get underway in the county this afternoon.
Killimor, Glenamaddy and Kinvara are getting off the blocks early by hosting their parades at 2pm.
However, the city parade and the remainder of the county parades take place tomorrow.
TOMORROW’S PARADES
In Galway City, The parade kicks off at 11.30AM starting at the University of Galway, and involves 50 community groups, over 3,000 participants and Grand Marshal Sharon Shannon.
Athenry is celebrating community and diversity with their parade which starts around 11.45AM from the Raheen Link Road and fifteen minutes later at 12 noon, parades will begin in Mountbellew, Portumna and Claregalway.
At half 12, the festivities get underway in Clifden, with entertainment in the Town Square.
Dunmore’s parade will also get underway from the national school at 12.30.
At 12.45, Headford and Gort starts their parades. The Grand Marshall for Headford is the Moyne Villa Football Club while Gort will host the likes of puppet shows, and face painting along with the parade which this year is themed ‘Our Community’.
At 1pm, Oughterard and Loughrea will begin their parades and at 1.30, In Castleblakeney, the fun begins with the parade, followed by a kids disco afterwards.
Four parades begin at 2pm in Tuam, going with the theme ‘health is better than wealth’, Ballinasloe and Abbeyknockmoy where prizes are on offer for the best floats and Moycullen who have Galway Ladies Football All Star Ailbhe Daveron is their Grand Marshall.
The Roundstone St Patrick’s Day parade kicks off at 2:30, Oranmore’s 20th annual parade kicks off at 3 and at the same time, Paralympic athlete Shauna Bocque (Bocquet)will be the Grand Marshall for the Craughwell Parade.
Parade Start Times
Today
Killimor – 2pm
Glenamaddy – 2pm
Kinvara – 2pm
Tomorrow
Galway City – 11.30am
Athenry – 11.45am
Mountbellew – 12 Noon
Portumna – 12 Noon
Claregalway – 12 Noon
Clifden – 12.30pm
Dunmore – 12.30pm
Headford – 12.45pm
Gort – 12.45pm
Oughterard – 1pm
Loughrea – 1pm
Castleblakeney – 1.30pm
Tuam – 2pm
Ballinasloe – 2pm
Abbeyknockmoy – 2pm
Moycullen – 2pm
Roundstone – 2.30pm
Oranmore – 3pm
Craughwell – 3pm