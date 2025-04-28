  • Services

St. Nicholas Market Traders threaten action unless upgrade start-date is provided

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

St Nicholas’ Market traders are threatening to take further action unless Galway City Council comes foward with a start-date for the long-awaited upgrade for the famous weekly market

In the latter sent a letter to the chief executive Leonard Cleary the sixteen traders are also demanding a plan to apply the by-laws to ensure all spots are filled

Regarding the upgrade, there are three key issues the traders point out they have ‘repeatedly raised’

They include the lack of essential services such as bins, toilets, electricity and running water along with the need for street surfacing, public lighting, seating and signage

Cáit Curran of Síol Organic Farm Shop believes these issues that can be resolved without huge expenditure

Paul Illien of ‘The Happy Loaf’ is asking for unused permits to be revoked to allow space for the younger generation of traders

