St Nicholas Collegiate Church to host special back-to-school blessing service

St. Nicholas Collegiate Church in the city will host a special back-to-school blessing service this weekend.

It’s a non denominational ceremony, and pupils of all primary and secondary schools, as well as universities, are invited to attend with their families.

The event will feature student readings, and the church says the service is a reminder that education is not just about knowledge, but values, faith and community.

The service will take place at St. Nicholas Collegiate Church on Sunday morning at 11am.