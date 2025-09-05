  • Services

Services

St Nicholas Collegiate Church to host special back-to-school blessing service

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

St Nicholas Collegiate Church to host special back-to-school blessing service
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

St. Nicholas Collegiate Church in the city will host a special back-to-school blessing service this weekend.

It’s a non denominational ceremony, and pupils of all primary and secondary schools, as well as universities, are invited to attend with their families.

The event will feature student readings, and the church says the service is a reminder that education is not just about knowledge, but values, faith and community.

The service will take place at St. Nicholas Collegiate Church on Sunday morning at 11am.

More like this:
no_space
Catherine Connolly to address city memorial for residents of Galway Magdalene Laundry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD and presidential candidate Catherine C...

no_space
Rally to take place in Galway city tomorrow to demand Government action to end crisis in Gaza.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGroups from across the West will come together in Gal...

no_space
Galway Chamber representatives highlight key infrastructure investment requirements to senior government ministers.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Chamber representatives have highlighted key i...

no_space
Athenry sports firm to exhibit at Ploughing Championships

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Athenry company is set to exhibit at the National ...

no_space
Hazardous waste collection event in city this weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA hazardous waste collection event is being held in t...

no_space
Developer behind Monivea solar farm "committed" to second public consultation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe developer behind a planned major solar farm near ...

no_space
School strikes continue across Galway amid ongoing pensions impasse

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMStrike action is continuing across Galway today as th...

no_space
City public lecture to explore natural beekeeping

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public lecture will take place at University of Gal...

no_space
€11m in EU funding for UG projects to improve medical treatments

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding of more than €11m in EU funding has been awar...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up