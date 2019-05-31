St Michael’s left hanging on in wake of Spiddal’s late revival

St Michael’s 1-9

An Spidéal 0-10

ST Michael’s were looking home and hosed when they build up a comfortable seven point advantage in this opening round senior football championship Group A tie in Moycullen on Saturday, but were hanging on at the finish as they eventually got their campaign off to a winning start.

While the sides exchanged scores in the opening minutes, once the City team opened up a margin midway through the opening half, they always enjoyed a scoring edge and courtesy of a Keith Ward penalty on 46 minutes, they look to have what appeared to be an unassailable advantage at that juncture.

Up to then, An Spidéal had looked very ordinary, as they retreated in numbers and had too many men behind the ball, but once letting loose in the closing ten minutes, they cut the deficit with an unanswered five point blast that left St Michael’s hanging on at the end.

They survived, however, despite just scoring one point from play in the second half and with just three of their overall tally coming from play, they will struggle to win many games with that sort of return. While St Michael’s had many staunch performers, it was the free taking of Keith Ward that kept them in the ball game as his place kicking was top class – his old style of kicking off the ground being a joy to behold.

Now Eddie Hoare had a weekend to remember as he was elected to the City Council at the first time of asking, but while he made a good contribution in overall play, he somehow proved that his supporters were more accurate at the ballot box than he was he was taking frees, as a few of his efforts were not exactly from the school of good technique.

