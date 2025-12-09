St. Killian’s, New Inn, Class of ’75 reunite 50 years on for evening of memories

-
Half a century ago they walked through the front door as boys – now 50 years on, the First Year Class of ’75 at St. Killian’s, New Inn (and others who joined in later years) proved that some bonds truly stand the test of time!
Classmates and former teachers came from near and far last month – gathered for a joyous reunion, proving that the spirit of St. Killian’s is alive and well.
Principal Michelle Hynes and other staff members created a welcoming atmosphere, understanding the significance of this milestone reunion.
The evening began in the school with a celebration of Mass, led by Fr. John Garvey, himself a member of the class – and classmates, teachers, and the school’s caretaker who had all gone to their eternal reward were remembered.
The current St. Killian’s students added to the occasion with their beautiful music and singing, showcasing the talent nurtured at St. Killian’s under the direction of music teacher Emer Larkin – and Maire Ní Dhuibhir facilitated all present in singing the hymns.
A themed piece of artwork, lovingly designed by the school’s art teacher Barbara Dunne and her students, was presented to the Class of ’75 and will remain in St. Killian’s, to be treasured for years to come.
A tour of the transformed school evoked waves of nostalgia, bringing smiles and tears as attendees reminisced about their shared experiences and the journeys of life undertaken since.
As the evening unfolded, the school hall became a sanctuary of shared memories and heartfelt conversations, with classmates and teachers reconnecting over refreshments served graciously by students presently studying in the school.
Later the celebrations moved to Gallagher’s in Ballyfa, where more stories and laughter continued into the night.
The St Killian’s Class of ’75 reunion was a real reminder that the friendships you make in school can last a lifetime – and that, no matter how much time passes, there is always something special about returning to one’s roots.
Pictured: The First Year Class of 1975 at St. Killian’s College, New Inn, joined by students who joined the class in the following years, at their reunion (back – from lefy) John Fahy, Grainne Donohue, Tom Nutley, Tony Ward, Patricia Kenny, Kevin Haverty, Killian Hawkins, Timothy Hansberry and Johnny B. Broderick; (middle) Celsus Sheridan, Carmel Skehill, Geraldine Dolan, Teresa McGann, Patricia Skehill, Teresa Farrell, Kathleen Lenihan, Breda Lenihan, Tom Mac Lochlainn and Fr. John Garvey, with (front) Sile Fahy, Iggy O’Brien, Dolores Coffey, Georgina Lahart, Maire Ni Dhuibhir, Therese Conneely, John Melody, Christy Feeney and Orla Carty.
