This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

St Jarlath’s credit union Tuam is now known as West-Midlands Credit Union.

It follows the merger with Athlone and Castlerea Credit Union.

It now serves over 80,000 members across Galway, Roscommon and Westmeath.

The communities it covers are Tuam, Headford, Mountbellew, Glenamaddy, Athlone, Castlerea, Dunmore, Williamstown, Glinsk, Abbeyknockmoy, Turloughmore, Corrandulla, and Moylough.

All the existing member services remain in place.